- Reuters
World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza
21:55 JST, January 26, 2024
THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) – The U.N’s top court on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza.
“The state of Israel shall…. take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide convention,” the court said.
In a sweeping ruling, a large majority of the 17-judge panel of the ICJ voted for urgent measures which covered most of what South African asked for with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.
The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and also ensure that its troops do not commit any genocidal acts in Gaza.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
-
South Korea Opposition Chief Stabbed in Neck
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway