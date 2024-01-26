World Court Orders Israel to Take Measures to Prevent and Punish Incitement of Genocide in Gaza

Reuters

Officials stand on the day the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024.

THE HAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) – The U.N’s top court on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza.

“The state of Israel shall…. take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide convention,” the court said.

In a sweeping ruling, a large majority of the 17-judge panel of the ICJ voted for urgent measures which covered most of what South African asked for with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and also ensure that its troops do not commit any genocidal acts in Gaza.