Philippines Marcos Says Does Not Endorse Taiwan Independence

File/Pool via Reuters
Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends a session of the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Meeting in Tokyo on Dec.17, 2023.

Reuters

21:01 JST, January 23, 2024

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was not endorsing Taiwan independence and reiterated his country was committed to its One-China policy, a response to China’s outrage over recent remarks in congratulating Taiwan’s election winner.

The One-China policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One-China policy strictly and conscientiously since we adopted (it), Marcos said in an interview with GMA News TV aired on Tuesday. “We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China.”

