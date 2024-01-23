- Reuters
Philippines Marcos Says Does Not Endorse Taiwan Independence
21:01 JST, January 23, 2024
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was not endorsing Taiwan independence and reiterated his country was committed to its One-China policy, a response to China’s outrage over recent remarks in congratulating Taiwan’s election winner.
The One-China policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One-China policy strictly and conscientiously since we adopted (it), Marcos said in an interview with GMA News TV aired on Tuesday. “We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China.”
