- Reuters
China Landslide Kills Two, Dozens Missing
17:14 JST, January 22, 2024
BEIJING (Reuters) — A landslide in China’s Yunnan province killed two people on Monday with dozens missing as rescue operations are underway in snowy sub-zero weather.
At least 47 people from 18 households were missing, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported. Two of the missing people had been found dead in early Monday afternoon.
The landslide hit two villages in the southwestern city of Zhaotong at about 5:51 a.m. (2151 GMT), covering houses in brown mountain soil at the foot of a hill, state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
“The mountain just collapsed, dozens were buried,” a man surnamed Gu, who witnessed the landslide, told the state-owned TV station for the neighboring province of Guizhou. Gu said four of his relatives were buried under the rubble.
“They were all sleeping in their homes,” he said.
Firefighters are climbing through the rubble searching for survivors in light snow, CCTV reported. It was not clear what caused the landslide.
China dispatched nearly 1,000 rescue workers to the scene, along with nearly 200 rescue vehicles, the report said. Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was leading a workgroup to the site to guide rescue works.
More than 500 people have been evacuated from their homes.
Yunnan is among several provinces in the country’s southern region currently experiencing bitterly cold temperatures, according to the National Meteorological Centre.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
-
South Korea Opposition Chief Stabbed in Neck
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese automakers developing EV models of pickup trucks for overseas markets
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak