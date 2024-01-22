- Reuters
Japan Seen Missing Primary Budget Surplus Target in FY2025
14:09 JST, January 22, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japan’s primary budget balance is expected to remain in the red in the fiscal year 2025/26 when policymakers had hoped to achieve a surplus, the Cabinet Office estimates showed, highlighting the stiff costs of servicing a record public debt.
The primary balance — a key measure of how much Japan’s national and local governments finance policy measures without relying on debt — was estimated at a deficit of ¥1.1 trillion ($7.44 billion), versus the previous forecast of ¥1.3 trillion shortfall seen in July.
Saddled with the industrial world’s worst public debt at more than double the size of its economy, Japan has been focussed on improving its primary budget but debt servicing costs and COVID-related expenses have hampered its efforts.
The government has targeted bringing its primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs, into the black by fiscal year ending March 2026.
Japan’s primary budget has largely been in deficit in the postwar era with the exception of the asset bubble period between 1986 and 1991.
Having pushed back the goal post several times, the Cabinet Office forecasts show Japan is yet again unlikely to balance the primary budget by the target year, a view shared widely with private-sector economists.
The latest estimate reflected higher than expected nominal GDP growth as well as streamlining spending, both of which contributed to improving the budget balance slightly, while higher inflation and stimulus spending rolled out late last year boosted expenditure.
The estimates assumed Japan’s economy achieves real GDP growth of 1.3% — a level seen during fiscal years 1980 through to 1990 on average, with consumer prices at 2.0% and the nominal long-term interest rates at 0.9%．Japan’s growth has hovered below 1% in the past decade.
On the flip side, assuming the current growth rate and inflation trajectory, the primary balance could deteriorate into a 2.6 trillion yen deficit, the Cabinet Office estimates showed.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
-
South Korea Opposition Chief Stabbed in Neck
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese automakers developing EV models of pickup trucks for overseas markets
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak