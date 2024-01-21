- Reuters
Putin Showed Intention to Visit Pyongyang Soon, North Korea Says
10:23 JST, January 21, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin showed his intention to visit Pyongyang soon, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Sunday.
Putin also thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his invitation to visit as he met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui who visited Russia last week, KCNA said citing a foreign ministry official.
Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the Ukraine war, and the two also expressed serious concerns over provocative acts by the United States and its allies against Pyongyang’s sovereign rights while agreeing to cooperate in regional affairs, the report said.
The cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in line with the U.N. Charter and other international laws, it added.
