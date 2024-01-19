- Reuters
North Korea Says Conducts Test of Underwater Nuclear Weapons System -KCNA (UPDATE1)
11:26 JST, January 19, 2024 (updated at 12:25)
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) – North Korea has conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapons system in a protest against this week’s joint military drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan, state media KCNA said on Friday.
The test of the “Haeil-5-23” system, a name North Korea has given to its nuclear-capable underwater attack drones, was carried out by the defence ministry’s think tank in the waters off its east coast, the report said, without specifying a date.
“Our army’s underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military manoeuvres of the navies of the U.S. and its allies,” an unnamed spokesman of the ministry said in a statement, according to KCNA.
The navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan staged this week three-day joint drills until Wednesday, alongside the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, as part of efforts to improve their responses to nuclear-armed North Korea’s threats.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- A Passenger of Destroyed JAL Aircraft: JAL Says It Will Pay ¥100,000 for Consolation Money, Another ¥100,000 for Lost Baggage