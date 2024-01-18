- Reuters
Japan’s Nikkei Trades Higher as Weak Yen Boosts Exporters
12:28 JST, January 18, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average changed course to trade higher on Thursday as a weaker yen prompted investors to buy Toyota Motor and other exporter stocks.
The Nikkei was up 0.45% to 35,637.01 by the midday close, after opening 0.3% lower.
The broader Topix was up 0.23% at 2,502.13.
“Investors appreciated the weaker yen,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
“Today’s gain was led by foreigners who scooped up large stocks.”
Toyota Motor rose 3.64% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei. The index for automakers jumped 2.96% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Tire makers rose 2.81%, with Bridgestone and Toyo Tire gaining 3.15% and 4.35%, respectively.
The dollar held close to a one-month peak versus major peers on Thursday after robust U.S. retail sales data overnight added to building expectations the Federal Reserve will not rush to lower interest rates.
A softer yen helps exporters as it raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.
Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 2.98% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.14%.
Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.9%.
However, investors were cautious about sharp gains in the benchmark index, capping a further rise in the current session, strategists said.
The Nikkei rose 8% since the beginning of this year to hit its highest since February 1990 during the previous session. The session ended 0.4% lower.
Video game maker Nexon fell 4.9% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.
Marketplace site operator Mercari fell 3.44%.
Of the 225 Nikkei components, 120 rose and 101 fell, with four trading flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Ground Collision of All Nippon Airways and Delta Planes in Chicago Sparks FAA Investigation: Both Planes Were of Boeing Design
-
Taiwan Ruling Party’s Lai Wins Presidential Election
-
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Govt Expects 1.3% Economic Growth in FY 2024
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak