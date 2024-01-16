- Reuters
Redesigned Apple Watches Not Subject to Import Ban, US Customs Says
10:44 JST, January 16, 2024
U.S. Customs and Border Protection determined on Friday that Apple can use a redesign to bypass an import ban on newer Apple Watch models stemming from its patent infringement dispute with medical-monitoring technology company Masimo, according to a Monday court filing.
