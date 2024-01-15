- Reuters
Republic of Nauru to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Taiwan, Recognise China
15:51 JST, January 15, 2024
SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) – Nauru will sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and recognise the People’s Republic of China, the government of the small Pacific Islands nation said in a statement on Monday.
