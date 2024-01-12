- Reuters
China’s Consumer Prices Stuck in Decline, Factory-Gate Deflation Persists
12:21 JST, January 12, 2024
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) – China’s consumer prices extended their decline for a third month in December while factory-gate prices also fell, highlighting persistent deflationary pressures in an economy struggling to mount a solid recovery.
The consumer price index (CPI) shed 0.3% in December from a year earlier, and was up 0.1% month-on-month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. November’s index dropped 0.5% in annual and monthly terms.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 0.4% fall in consumer prices year-on-year and a 0.2% gain month-on-month.
The producer price index (PPI) slid 2.7% after a 3% fall in November, marking the 15th straight month of declines. Analysts had expected a 2.6% tumble in December.
With a protracted housing downturn, a soft job market andother headwinds such as debt risks dampening growth prospects, consumers in the world’s second largest economy have been tightening the purse strings.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
-
Japan’s Nikkei Sinks in Sympathy with Wall Street; Toyota Tumbles (Update 1)
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
-
South Korea Opposition Chief Stabbed in Neck
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak