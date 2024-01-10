- Reuters
Nikkei Ends at 34-year High on Tech Gains, Weaker Yen
15:48 JST, January 10, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at its highest in 34 years as technology shares tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers, while a weaker yen boosted exporters.
The Nikkei index jumped 2.01% to close at 34,441.72, its highest close since February 1990. The index crossed the 34,000 level for the first time since March 1990.
The broader Topix rose 1.3% to 2,444.48, its highest since March 1990.
“The Nikkei rallied to the 34,000 level and that prompted investors to buy more stocks,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower overnight, but the technology-heavy Nasdaq edged higher.
“The weaker yen was a tailwind for Japanese stocks. This came after the yen’s gain against the dollar weighed on sentiment and limited the Nikkei’s gains at the end of last year,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
The Japanese yen weakened against the dollar in Asian trade ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy.
A softer yen helps exporters as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.
Uniqlo-brand clothing retail chain operator Fast Retailing jumped 3.83% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 1.91% and ceramics maker Kyocera climbed 6.09%.
Sony Group rose 3.82% to become the biggest boost for the Topix. Electronics maker Keyence jumped 4.86%.
Computer maker Fujitsu fell 1.94% and was the biggest percentage loser.
Of the 225 components, 176 shares rose, 47 fell and two were flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘It Was a Miracle’: How Passengers Escaped a JAL Fireball in Tokyo
-
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
-
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups
-
Japan’s Nikkei Sinks in Sympathy with Wall Street; Toyota Tumbles (Update 1)
-
World Population Up 75 Million This Year, Standing at 8 Billion on Jan. 1
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway