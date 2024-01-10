- Reuters
North Korea’s Kim Defines South Korea as ‘Most Hostile State’ -KCNA
8:27 JST, January 10, 2024
SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the time has come to define South Korea as a state “most hostile” towards his country, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
Kim also accused Seoul of inciting confrontation and arms buildup while urging to step up his country’s military capabilities for self-defence and its nuclear war deterrent, the state media said.
He made the comments as he was visiting munitions factories earlier this week, according to KCNA.
Kim also called the worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change” and “unavoidable reality.”
We would by no means unilaterally bring a great event by the overwhelming strength in the Korean peninsula but we have no intention of avoiding a war as well, the leader was quoted as saying.
In remarks to a year-end party meeting last month, Kim also said peaceful reunification is impossible, adding that the government would make a “decisive policy change” in relations with South Korea.
