Toyota Motor: To Restart Vehicle Plants in Japan from Monday

15:20 JST, January 8, 2024

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor 7203.T will restart its Japanese vehicle plants on Monday as originally scheduled, the company said in a press release on Sunday.

The automaker said that because many of its suppliers and their affiliates are in areas affected by the New Year’s Day earthquake that struck Noto peninsula, it will use parts in stock outside those areas.

