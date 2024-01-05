- Reuters
South Korea Conducts Live Firing Drills After North Shoots Artillery
16:49 JST, January 5, 2024
SEOUL(Reuters) – South Korea’s military conducted “corresponding” live firing drills on Friday in response to North Korea’s firing of artillery rounds into the sea near a disputed maritime border, the South’s defense ministry said.
