South Korea Conducts Live Firing Drills After North Shoots Artillery

Reuters file photo
The South Korean (L) and North Korean flags at the East Asian Games in Macau, China November 5, 2005.

Reuters

16:49 JST, January 5, 2024

SEOUL(Reuters) – South Korea’s military conducted “corresponding” live firing drills on Friday in response to North Korea’s firing of artillery rounds into the sea near a disputed maritime border, the South’s defense ministry said.

