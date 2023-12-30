- Reuters
Two South Koreans Released after Being Kidnapped in Nigeria
17:28 JST, December 30, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria earlier this month have been released safely, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The two men were taken after gunmen ambushed their convoy in Nigeria’s oil-producing Niger Delta on Dec. 12, killing four soldiers guarding the group and two civilian drivers.
“On Friday, we secured custody of the two abducted Korean citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Both people are currently in good health, and after a hospital checkup, they moved to a safe area and spoke with their families.”
Attacks by militants in the Niger Delta have dwindled over the years. But the region is volatile and suffers from crude oil theft and vandalism of pipelines, which has taken a toll on Nigeria’s oil output.
