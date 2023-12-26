- Reuters
Russia Says One Person Was Killed, a Large Landing Ship Damaged, in Ukrainian Attack on Crimea
16:56 JST, December 26, 2023
Reuters – One person was killed, two injured and a large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port city of Feodosia, Russia’s defense ministry and officials said.
The Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying that Ukraine had used guided missiles launched by aircraft to attack Feodosia.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed and two injured as a result of the attack.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Up Sharply as Chip-Related Stocks Rally (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
-
Argentina Sharply Devalues Its Currency and Cuts Subsidies as Part of Shock Economic Measures
-
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic