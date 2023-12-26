Russia Says One Person Was Killed, a Large Landing Ship Damaged, in Ukrainian Attack on Crimea

Reuters file photo

Russian Navy’s large landing ship Novocherkassk sets sail in Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea in Istanbul, in April 2021.

Reuters – One person was killed, two injured and a large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port city of Feodosia, Russia’s defense ministry and officials said.

The Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying that Ukraine had used guided missiles launched by aircraft to attack Feodosia.

The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed and two injured as a result of the attack.