Israel-affiliated Merchant Vessel Hit by Aerial Vehicle Off India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel off India’s west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.

“Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time,” the firm said on its website.

It said the Indian navy was responding. The navy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.