- Reuters
Japan’s Nikkei Gains for Second Straight Week as Banks, Shippers Climb
16:42 JST, December 22, 2023
TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average booked a second weekly advance, helped by an overnight Wall Street rebound after U.S. data offered more evidence of a “soft landing” in the world’s largest economy.
The Nikkei finished 0.09% higher at 33,169.05 on Friday, registering a 0.6% rise for the week.
The index had climbed 0.71% earlier in the day as chip shares tracked a rally in their U.S. peers, but those gains quickly evaporated.
Tokyo Electron, which had risen as much as 2%, ended 0.83% higher, while Advantest swung from a 1.9% jump to close down 1.07%.
Bank stocks, however, built on gains through the day as they recovered from losses brought on by the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep yield-suppressing stimulus in place while offering no hints on the timing of an exit.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s banking index rallied 2.44% to put it second among the 33 industry groups. Shipping was the top performer, jumping 3.26% in the aftermath of the Red Sea attacks.
The broader Topix, with its lower concentration of tech shares, gained 0.45%. Its value share subindex added 0.66%, outpacing the growth share subindex’s 0.24% rise.
Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani said an optimistic domestic macroeconomic backdrop was also supporting shares.
Hopes for spring wage negotations to bring salary increases that outpace inflation, and for a shift to – put simply – good inflation from bad inflation, is lifting the Nikkei, he said.
Japan’s core consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in more than a year in a sign of easing cost-push pressures, data showed.
The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE index, is due later in the day.
Japan’s equity markets, unlike most of the world, will be open on Monday to react to the U.S. data.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Up Sharply as Chip-Related Stocks Rally (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Argentina Sharply Devalues Its Currency and Cuts Subsidies as Part of Shock Economic Measures
-
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups
-
Japan’s Nikkei Suffers Worst Week Since September on Hawkish BOJ Bets
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’