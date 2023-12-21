- Reuters
US, S.Korea, Japan Condemn N.Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launches; Urge Dialogue
11:09 JST, December 21, 2023
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – The top diplomats of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches and urged Pyongyang to engage in “substantive dialogue without preconditions” they said in a joint statement.
“The United States, Japan, and the ROK (South Korea) stand together in opposition to the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) continued development of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Up Sharply as Chip-Related Stocks Rally (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Argentina Sharply Devalues Its Currency and Cuts Subsidies as Part of Shock Economic Measures
-
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups
-
Japan’s Nikkei Suffers Worst Week Since September on Hawkish BOJ Bets
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’