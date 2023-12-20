FAA Has No ‘Specific Timetable’ to Approve Boeing 737 MAX 7

REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018.

ARLINGTON, Virginia (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration has no “specific timetable” to certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7, the agency’s top official told Reuters on Tuesday.

FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker said the agency will certify the smallest variant of the best-selling MAX when “we have all the data that we need and it is safe.”

Whitaker added that he is making sure he is getting briefed “on status, to understand the issues that are arising in that process” on the MAX 7 and other projects.

Whitaker said “the issues are being worked and that will continue.” Boeing has said previously it expects MAX 7 certification by the end of this year.