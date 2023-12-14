- REUTERS
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups
21:31 JST, December 14, 2023
BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) – China facilitated Myanmar’s ruling military’s peace talks with rebel groups, and the parties reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire and the maintenance of dialog, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The talks were held in China in recent days, the ministry said.
China hopes that the parties concerned in Myanmar will implement the agreements and the consensus reached, exercise maximum restraint and take the initiative to ease the situation on the ground, it said.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Up Sharply as Chip-Related Stocks Rally (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Argentina Sharply Devalues Its Currency and Cuts Subsidies as Part of Shock Economic Measures
-
Japan’s Nikkei Suffers Worst Week Since September on Hawkish BOJ Bets
-
Japan’s Nikkei Inches Down as Automakers Skid on Yen Strength
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Japan to Tighten Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Management
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Japan Firms Both Interested, Wary about Investing in China