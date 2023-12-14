Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
China says it facilitated Myanmar military’s talks with rebel groups

A man walks past a paramilitary police officer keeping watch outside the Myanmar embassy in Beijing, China August 8, 2022.

21:31 JST, December 14, 2023

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) – China facilitated Myanmar’s ruling military’s peace talks with rebel groups, and the parties reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire and the maintenance of dialog, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The talks were held in China in recent days, the ministry said.

China hopes that the parties concerned in Myanmar will implement the agreements and the consensus reached, exercise maximum restraint and take the initiative to ease the situation on the ground, it said.

