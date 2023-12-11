- REUTERS
U.S. F-16 Jet Crashes in South Korea during Training – Yonhap
11:41 JST, December 11, 2023
SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) – A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a training flight and the pilot has ejected, Yonhap news agency reported citing a military source.
The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan, Yonhap said.
South Korea’s defense ministry spokesman could not immediately confirm the report. U.S. military officials in South Korea could not be immediately reached for comment.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Actor-Director Kitano Says His New Film Explores Homosexual Relations in the Samurai World
-
Japan’s Nikkei Up Sharply as Chip-Related Stocks Rally (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Israel Searches for Traces of Hamas in Raid of Key Gaza Hospital Packed with Patients
-
Japan’s Nikkei Inches Down as Automakers Skid on Yen Strength
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Contracts as Demand Wanes
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)
- Autumn in Full Swing in Kyoto
- Japan Railway Operators Eye Net-zero CO2 Emissions Via Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains