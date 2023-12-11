U.S. F-16 Jet Crashes in South Korea during Training – Yonhap

South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) – A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a training flight and the pilot has ejected, Yonhap news agency reported citing a military source.

The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan, Yonhap said.

South Korea’s defense ministry spokesman could not immediately confirm the report. U.S. military officials in South Korea could not be immediately reached for comment.