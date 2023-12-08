- REUTERS
Japan Q3 GDP Revised down to 2.9% Annualised Contraction
10:33 JST, December 8, 2023
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized clip of 2.9% in July-September from the previous quarter, worse than the initial estimate of a 2.1% drop, government data showed on Friday.
The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists’ median forecast for a 2.0% decline in a Reuters poll.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP shrank 0.7%, compared with the initial 0.5% drop reading and a median forecast for a 0.5% fall.
