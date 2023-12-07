Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
South Korea Seeking Trilateral Summit With US, Japan Next Year -Yonhap

15:30 JST, December 7, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is pushing to hold a trilateral summit with the United States and Japan in South Korea next year, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the country’s presidential office.

