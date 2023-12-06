Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
South Korea Says Has Secured More Urea Supplies from Japan, Vietnam

15:42 JST, December 6, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Wednesday that local companies had secured additional supplies of urea, used in diesel vehicles, from countries including Vietnam and Japan, after China delayed exports of the material.

That brought the country’s inventory level up to about 3.7 months of supplies from 3 months currently, the government said in a statement.

The government also said it would soon double public reserves for urea for cars.

South Korea, which imports over 90% of its supply of urea used in cars, from China is experiencing urea exports delays at Chinese customs.

