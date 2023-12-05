- REUTERS
Draft Text at COP28 Shows Negotiators Cconsidering Fossil Fuel ‘Phase Out’
13:57 JST, December 5, 2023
DUBAI(Reuters) ― A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the COP28 U.N. climate summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an “orderly and just” phase out of fossil fuels.
The draft text was published by the U.N. climate body and shows the possible outcomes for talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai. The negotiations are part of the “global stocktake” process, in which nearly 200 nations are trying to agree on plans to curb rising global temperatures.
The first option in the draft text was listed as “an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels.” The second called for “accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels.”
The third option would be no mention of a fossil fuel phase out.
The draft text also included an option for countries to agree to a “rapid phase out of unabated coal power this decade” and an immediate halt to building new CO2-emitting coal power plants.
However, a second option for the same paragraph would not mention phasing out coal at all.
An “unabated” power plant is one that does not capture the plant’s CO2 emissions before they hit the atmosphere. The vast majority of the world’s power plants are unabated.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Actor-Director Kitano Says His New Film Explores Homosexual Relations in the Samurai World
-
Japan’s Nintendo Profits Jump as Its Game Sales Get a Boost from the Hit Super Mario Movie
-
Japan’s Nikkei Muted; Set to Post First Weekly Drop in Five as Tech Stocks Drag
-
Japan’s Nikkei Pares Early Gains as Investors Lock in Profits
-
Israel Searches for Traces of Hamas in Raid of Key Gaza Hospital Packed with Patients
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Exports of Nishikigoi Carp to China Halted; Permits for Japanese Aquaculture Facilities By China Have Expired
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace
- 69.7 Bil. Yen in COVID-19 Loans to Small Businesses Uncollectible
- AI-generated Child Porn Floods Japan-based Website (Update 1)