China Arranges for Japanese Officials to Visit Detained Japanese Citizen -China Foreign Ministry
17:54 JST, November 29, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has arranged for Japanese embassy officials to visit a detained citizen, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Tuesday met for the first time with a senior Astellas Pharma employee who was arrested last month on suspicion of espionage, Kyodo News reported citing a Japanese government official.
China arrested a Japanese businessman in March on suspicion of espionage. Japan has since called on China to release its citizen to prevent the issue from affecting relations.
