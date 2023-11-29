Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

China Arranges for Japanese Officials to Visit Detained Japanese Citizen -China Foreign Ministry

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos
From left, The Japanese national flag, The Chinese national flag

Reuters

17:54 JST, November 29, 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has arranged for Japanese embassy officials to visit a detained citizen, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Tuesday met for the first time with a senior Astellas Pharma employee who was arrested last month on suspicion of espionage, Kyodo News reported citing a Japanese government official.

China arrested a Japanese businessman in March on suspicion of espionage. Japan has since called on China to release its citizen to prevent the issue from affecting relations.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING