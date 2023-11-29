- REUTERS
Japan Space Agency Hit with Cyberattack This Summer -media
10:41 JST, November 29, 2023
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Japan’s space agency was hit with a cyberattack this summer and sensitive information on space-related technologies might have been accessed, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The police became aware of the attack this autumn and notified the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Kyodo reported. The Yomiuri newspaper first reported the incident.
A JAXA spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment when contacted by Reuters.
The Japanese space agency was unaware of the cyberattack until contacted by the police, Kyodo reported.
