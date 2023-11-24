- REUTERS
Foreign Ministers of S.Korea, China, Japan to Meet on Sunday -Seoul
10:35 JST, November 24, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will meet for talks in South Korea on Sunday to exchange views on trilateral cooperation and regional issues, South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The meeting, which will take place in the South Korean city of Busan, is the first of its kind since 2019, the ministry said in a statement.
On the sidelines, the foreign ministers of the three countries will also hold bilateral meetings, the ministry said.
