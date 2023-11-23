- REUTERS
Japan’s Mizuho Applies to Set Up Securities Company in China
13:24 JST, November 23, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese bank Mizuho has sought to establish a securities company in China, becoming the latest foreign firm to make an inroad into China’s onshore securities market with a fully-owned entity.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission has received Mizuho Securities’ application, according to a filing record issued on Wednesday from the regulator’s website.
Citigroup C.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are also in the process of establishing securities units in China after Beijing allowed wholly-owned foreign securities companies in 2019.
