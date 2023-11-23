- REUTERS
Yonhap: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan in Apparent Failed Launch
8:16 JST, November 23, 2023
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan late on Wednesday, but the launch appears to have failed, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
The South Korean military said North Korea fired the missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 11:05 p.m. (1405 GMT) but it did not provide other details, according to the Yonhap report.
The South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were conducting an analysis into the launch, Yonhap said.
The missile launch comes a day after North Korea said it successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit and vowed to launch more in the near future, defying international condemnation from the United States and its allies.
Reuters file photo
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Actor-Director Kitano Says His New Film Explores Homosexual Relations in the Samurai World
-
Japan’s Nintendo Profits Jump as Its Game Sales Get a Boost from the Hit Super Mario Movie
-
Japan’s Nikkei Pares Early Gains as Investors Lock in Profits
-
Israel Searches for Traces of Hamas in Raid of Key Gaza Hospital Packed with Patients
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Lower Ahead of US, Local Central Bank Meetings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)