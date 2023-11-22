Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Sam Altman to Return as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, Calif., U.S. on Nov.16.

15:16 JST, November 22, 2023

Nov 22 (Reuters) – OpenAI on Wednesday said that it has reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.

