- REUTERS
Nissan Motor Hikes Wages at U.S. Plants after Deal
11:06 JST, November 22, 2023
Nissan Motor will hike top wages for workers at U.S. manufacturing plants by 10% in January after the United Auto Workers union reached new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers, a company spokesperson said on Monday.
The Japanese automaker said the wage hike takes effect Jan. 8 for production technicians, maintenance, and tool and die technicians. Workers not yet at top scale will also receive increases in wages. About 9,000 U.S. workers in total will get pay hikes.
Nissan said it is also eliminating wage tiers for U.S. production workers. In recent weeks, Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor have all announced they would hike U.S. factory wages after the UAW contract and as the union says it will work to organize nonunion plants operated by foreign automakers and Tesla.
Nissan said the pay hikes reflect its commitment to its employees in the United States “and enhancing our competitiveness.”
The UAW for decades has unsuccessfully sought to organize auto factories operated by foreign automakers. UAW President Shawn Fain was in Washington last week for meetings on the union’s organizing strategy.
