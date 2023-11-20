Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Microsoft CEO Says Sam Altman Will Be Joining Microsoft

Reuters file photo
Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.

Reuters

17:35 JST, November 20, 2023

Nov. 20 (Reuters) – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Nadella also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear’s reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are “looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”

