- REUTERS
Microsoft CEO Says Sam Altman Will Be Joining Microsoft
17:35 JST, November 20, 2023
Nov. 20 (Reuters) – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.
Nadella also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear’s reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are “looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Actor-Director Kitano Says His New Film Explores Homosexual Relations in the Samurai World
-
Japan’s Nintendo Profits Jump as Its Game Sales Get a Boost from the Hit Super Mario Movie
-
Japan’s Nikkei Pares Early Gains as Investors Lock in Profits
-
Israel Searches for Traces of Hamas in Raid of Key Gaza Hospital Packed with Patients
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Lower Ahead of US, Local Central Bank Meetings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End