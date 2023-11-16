UK Foreign Secretary Cameron Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Kyiv on First Foreign Trip

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron before their meeting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Thursday.

KYIV, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Cameron had traveled to Kyiv on his first working trip abroad.

Cameron, who was named Britain’s new Foreign Secretary on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelenskiy’s office that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East.