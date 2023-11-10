Russia Suspends Nuclear Decommissioning Pact with Japan – Document

Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 30, 2023.

Nov 10 (Reuters) – Russia has suspended a cooperation agreement with Japan on the decommissioning of Russian nuclear weapons, according to a government document made public on Thursday night.

The document, posted on the Russian government’s official online portal, showed that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had signed an order suspending the 1993 agreement on Tuesday.

It did not give a reason for the decision, but said the Russian foreign ministry would inform Japan about the move.

Russia’s relations with Japan have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February last year after Tokyo joined Western countries by imposing punitive sanctions.

Russia agreed in 1993 that its Vladivostok-based Pacific Fleet would stop dumping liquid radioactive waste in the Sea of Japan, but asked richer countries to help it process the waste for underground burial.

Under the suspended agreement with Japan, Tokyo helped decommission weapons, including dismantling nuclear submarines.

But Japanese media reported that the work had stalled as Moscow has stopped sending the necessary data to Tokyo.