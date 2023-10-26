- REUTERS
Social Media Platform X Rolls Out Audio, Video Calling
11:18 JST, October 26, 2023
Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users, according to chief technology officer and owner Elon Musk, as the billionaire pushes for X to become an “everything app.”
Musk described a post on the platform instructing users on enabling the feature as an “Early version of video & audio calling on X.”
The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform’s core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company nearly a year ago.
After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk signaled he would turn the platform into a super-app, offering a range of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.
Teasing the feature in August, Musk had said users would not need a phone number for the features, which will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and personal computers.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Japan’s Nikkei Declines to Over Four-month Low as US Yields Surge
-
Hundreds Killed in Gaza Hospital Blast, West Bank Protests Erupt
-
Israel ‘at War’ as Hamas Gunmen Launch Surprise Attack from Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership