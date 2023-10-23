Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Philippines Tells China to Stop Provocative Actions in South China Sea

China Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in this screen grab obtained from handout video released October 22, 2023.

11:02 JST, October 23, 2023

MANILA, Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Philippines repeated its call for China to stop its “provocative actions”, warning that its continued attempts to block Manila’s resupply missions to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea could have “disastrous results”.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council, said in a press conference on Monday that China’s move to interfere with a resupply mission on Sunday resulted in damage to one of Manila’s boats but no one was harmed.

