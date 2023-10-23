- REUTERS
Philippines Tells China to Stop Provocative Actions in South China Sea
11:02 JST, October 23, 2023
MANILA, Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Philippines repeated its call for China to stop its “provocative actions”, warning that its continued attempts to block Manila’s resupply missions to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea could have “disastrous results”.
Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council, said in a press conference on Monday that China’s move to interfere with a resupply mission on Sunday resulted in damage to one of Manila’s boats but no one was harmed.
