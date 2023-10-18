- REUTERS
Biden Says U.S. will Support Israel against Hamas, Condemns Palestinian Group
18:06 JST, October 18, 2023
TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Biden, who landed in Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Wednesday, said Hamas was worse than Islamic State for its killings of Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Oct. 7 which sparked the latest Israel-Palestinian violence.
He said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people, but added that it seemed the “other team” was responsible, in reference to Palestinian militants.
Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
-
Japan’s Nikkei Declines to Over Four-month Low as US Yields Surge
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
- Bank of Japan Keeps Monetary Easing Policy with Yield Control