- REUTERS
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Flat as China Optimism Offsets Fed Jitters
16:53 JST, October 18, 2023
TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday as investors weighed better-than-forecast Chinese economic data against the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei closed up just 0.01% at 32,042.25 in a volatile session where it fell as much as 0.54%, before rising 0.19% just before closing bell.
The broader Topix ended with a 0.14% gain.
Losers slightly outpaced winners on the Nikkei, with 115 components declining and 107 rising, and three flat.
Strong U.S. retail sales overnight raised the potential for a more protracted period of tight monetary policy, at a time when investors were already on edge due to the escalating conflict in Gaza.
“The markets are in a cautious mood,” amid the risks of a broadening Gaza conflict and the prospect the Fed could even raise rates again, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.
However, key Chinese indicators such as GDP, retail sales and industrial output beating forecasts “points to further green shoots in China’s economy,” he said.
A jump in crude oil prices – partly the result of simmering Middle East tensions – also weighed on overall sentiment.
At the same time, it made oil company Inpex one of the Nikkei’s top performers, with gains of 4.52%.
Banks also rose, tracking overnight gains in their U.S. peers following strong earnings. Corcordia Financial Group climbed 2.93% and Resona jumped 2.73%.
That helped a Topix index of value shares to end the day up 0.33%, whereas the growth index slid 0.08%.
The Nikkei’s top performer was Keisei Electric Railway , which surged 7.76% after shareholder Palliser Capital said the company is trading at a large discount and has room to release value.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
-
Japan’s Nikkei Declines to Over Four-month Low as US Yields Surge
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- BOJ Gov. Stresses Flexible Monetary Policy Management; Ueda Offers No Clues for Exit from Monetary Easing
- Japan Biz Leader Eager to Achieve Wage Growth of over 4 Pct
- Bank of Japan Keeps Monetary Easing Policy with Yield Control