- REUTERS
Toyota Halts Some Production at Two Japan Plants After Supplier Accident
10:49 JST, October 17, 2023
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor, Japan’s biggest automaker, has suspended operations at three lines in two domestic assembly plants due to an accident at a supplier’s facility, a company spokesperson said.
The incident at supplier Chuo Spring, which makes engine and valve springs used in vehicles, also halted some production at group companies Toyota Auto Body and Toyota Industries, the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Chuo Spring said an accident involving an explosion in a building at its Fujioka plant around 12:15 p.m. (0315 GMT) on Monday resulted in damage to the facility, adding that the police and the fire department were investigating.
Production in five lines at three Toyota Auto Body plants – all of the unit’s lines – was stopped due to the accident, affecting production of minivans such as the Alphard as well as some Land Cruiser models, including for overseas markets.
Toyota will decide later on Tuesday whether production at its affected plants would be resumed on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.
Operations at all 14 of the automaker’s domestic assembly plants ground to a halt in August due to a system malfunction.
Shares of Toyota were up 0.6% at 2,676 yen in mid-morning Tokyo trade.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
-
Japan’s Nikkei Declines to Over Four-month Low as US Yields Surge
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers