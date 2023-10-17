Biden to Visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken Says

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks accompanied by first lady Jill Biden during the National Italian American Foundation’s 48th Anniversary Gala at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, in Washington, on Sunday.

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

Biden will reaffirm solidarity with Israel as it prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, Blinken said after lengthy talks with Netanyahu.