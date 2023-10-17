- REUTERS
Biden to Visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Blinken Says
9:20 JST, October 17, 2023
TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to make clear Israel has the right to defend itself, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.
Biden will reaffirm solidarity with Israel as it prepares for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza, Blinken said after lengthy talks with Netanyahu.
