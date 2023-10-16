Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Iran considers the U.S. is Already ‘Militarily Involved’ in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

17:34 JST, October 16, 2023

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday in a televised press conference.

“Iran considers that the United States is already militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians,” Kanaani said, when asked about whether Iran would engage if the United States get involved in the conflict.

