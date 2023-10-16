- REUTERS
Russia Joins China’s Restrictions on Fish and Seafood Imports from Japan
16:05 JST, October 16, 2023
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has joined China’s restrictive measures imposed on imports of fish and seafood from Japan, Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Monday.
Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticised by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.
Russia said the restrictions were imposed as a “precautionary measure” and will remain in place until comprehensive information is provided showing if the seafood is safe.
From January to September 2023, imports of fish and seafood from Japan to Russia totalled 118 tonnes, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.
