- REUTERS
Iranian FM Says US Will Suffer ‘Significant Damages’ If Gaza War Expands – Jazeera
12:07 JST, October 16, 2023
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the United States will suffer “significant damages” if the Gaza war spirals into a bigger conflict, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.
“We have conveyed our message to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer,” Iranian state media cited Amirabdollahian as telling the network.
“If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America.”
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers