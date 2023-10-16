- REUTERS
PRECIOUS-Gold Skids from 1-month Peak as Investors Struggle with War Worries
11:44 JST, October 16, 2023
Gold prices slid on Monday after hitting a near one-month high earlier, as escalating fears of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas boosted safe-haven bullion more than 3% higher in the last session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold XAU= fell 0.5% to $1,921.69 per ounce by 0102 GMT and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.4% to $1,934.40.
* Gold, which is seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, hit its highest since Sept. 20 at $1,934.82 earlier in the session, after surging 3.4% on Friday in its biggest one-day rise in seven months.
* U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes the Hamas militant group must be eliminated but there should be a path to a Palestinian state, after top U.S. officials warned the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate.
* The Israeli-Hamas war has sharpened focus on rising geopolitical risks for financial markets, as investors wait to see if the conflict draws in other countries with the potential to drive up oil prices further and deal a fresh blow to the world economy. O/R
* U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October, with households expecting higher inflation over the next year, but labor market strength was likely to continue supporting consumer spending.
* COMEX gold speculators increased net short position by 11,784 contracts to 14,788 in week to Oct. 10, data showed. CFTC/
* The physical gold market in India flipped to a discount last week as a rebound in domestic prices made buyers walk away, while premiums in China retreated further from recent highs. GOL/AS
* In other metals, spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $22.62 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.2% to $879.19 and palladium XPD= was steady at $1,147.55.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Aug
1000 EU Reserve Assets Total Sept
