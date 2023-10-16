- REUTERS
US, Israelis Discussing Potential Biden Visit to Israel-Source Says
11:12 JST, October 16, 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) – U.S. and Israelis officials are discussing the possibility of a visit to Israel soon by U.S. President Joe Biden at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
A visit by Biden to show support for the biggest U.S. ally in the Middle East would follow a similar visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in the region.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed reports by a variety of Israeli news outlets that Netanyahu invited Biden during a recent phone call about response to the attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The White House declined to comment. “We have no new travel to announce,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers