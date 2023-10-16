Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Biden Says He Is ‘Confident’ Israel Will Act under Rules of War

11:00 JST, October 16, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said he is “confident” Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine, and added deploying U.S. troops is not necessary.

In an interview with “60 Minutes,” Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state. And he cautioned that the threat of terrorism in the United States had increased due to unrest in the Middle East.

