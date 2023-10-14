- REUTERS
Borrell Says EU Takes China Seriously, Expects Same in Return
12:44 JST, October 14, 2023
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The European Union’s top diplomat said on Saturday his message to Chinese officials on a Beijing visit had been that Brussels takes China seriously and expects the same in return.
“I met Foreign Minister Wang Yi and said that for China and Europe, cooperation is very much important, that Europe takes China very, very seriously,” Josep Borrell told press conference in Beijing.
“We also expect to be considered not through the lens of our relationship with others, but in ourselves,” he said.
Borrell said he also discussed with Chinese officials the crisis in Israel and Gaza and sought to reassure China over the EU’s recently launched investigation into Chinese electric vehicle imports.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
-
Armenia Calls for UN Mission to Monitor Rights in Nagorno-Karabakh
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers