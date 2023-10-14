Borrell Says EU Takes China Seriously, Expects Same in Return

Pool via REUTERS

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend EU-China High-Level Strategic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, on October 13, 2023.

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) – The European Union’s top diplomat said on Saturday his message to Chinese officials on a Beijing visit had been that Brussels takes China seriously and expects the same in return.

“I met Foreign Minister Wang Yi and said that for China and Europe, cooperation is very much important, that Europe takes China very, very seriously,” Josep Borrell told press conference in Beijing.

“We also expect to be considered not through the lens of our relationship with others, but in ourselves,” he said.

Borrell said he also discussed with Chinese officials the crisis in Israel and Gaza and sought to reassure China over the EU’s recently launched investigation into Chinese electric vehicle imports.