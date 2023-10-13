- REUTERS
China’s Sept Exports Down 6.2％, Imports Also Drop 6.2％ with Pace of Contraction Slowing
12:33 JST, October 13, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) — China’s exports for September shrank by 6.2% from a year earlier, while imports also declined by 6.2%, customs data showed on Friday, both contracting at a slower pace and adding to recent evidence that the world’s second-biggest economy is stabilizing.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a fall of 7.6% in exports and a drop of 6% in imports.
The $18 trillion economy has shown signs of improvement recently, thanks to a slew of support measures released by policymakers in recent months, but the crisis-hit property sector remains an impediment to a solid recovery.
China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion in September, compared with a $70 billion surplus expected in the poll and $68.36 billion in August.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
-
Nobel Chemistry Prize Awarded for Discovery of Quantum Dots Used in LED Lights
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers