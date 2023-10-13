China’s Sept Exports Down 6.2％, Imports Also Drop 6.2％ with Pace of Contraction Slowing

Reuters file photo

Trucks travel past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai on Jan. 13, 2022.

BEIJING (Reuters) — China’s exports for September shrank by 6.2% from a year earlier, while imports also declined by 6.2%, customs data showed on Friday, both contracting at a slower pace and adding to recent evidence that the world’s second-biggest economy is stabilizing.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a fall of 7.6% in exports and a drop of 6% in imports.

The $18 trillion economy has shown signs of improvement recently, thanks to a slew of support measures released by policymakers in recent months, but the crisis-hit property sector remains an impediment to a solid recovery.

China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion in September, compared with a $70 billion surplus expected in the poll and $68.36 billion in August.